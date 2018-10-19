Washingtonian Today: Being Night Mayor Sounds Like a Bad Dream!

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Hey! It’s Friday! Three cheers for the weekend, which will be quite splendid according to my very best friends the Capital Weather Gang. Into every nice bit of weather a little rain must fall, though: If your plan to get out of your boring job includes becoming DC’s new “night mayor,” the Washington Post reports the mayor’s office said it has “received more applications for this job than any other cabinet position.” Maybe it’s not such a dream position anyway: You’ll be expected to handle a lot of complaints about noise and traffic congestion. Still interested? Apply here.

I also came across a chart this morning that ranks DC millennials as the seventh-most “cash-strapped” in the country, with a median debt of around $25,000. I knew we were living on borrowed time after we killed American cheese.

Besides reading Washingtonian Today (duh), I’d love to know your favorite thing about your morning commute. Is it time to listen to your favorite podcast? The stroll you take by Blagden Alley on your way to work? Send me an email at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or a Twitter DM at @blrshepherd with yours. I’ll share mine, along with some of my favorite submissions, next week.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

The Navy Yard Whole Foods opened yesterday, and to the shock of many (including myself), it has self-serve wine and make your own avocado toast. This ain’t your momma’s Whole Foods—take a look and what else is inside.

Yoga underground + live performance from the American Pops Orchestra = your new favorite workout.

You’ve got not one, but two fun dumpling-related food events around this city this weekend. There are eight other delicious culinary journeys to take this weekend, and we have a handy-dandy guide to them.

We reviewed Falls Church’s Northside Social, where the breakfast sandwiches do not disappoint.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

Take your kids to Boo at the Zoo this weekend to get them in the Halloween spirit. Learn about some spooky animals with after-hours access to animal houses and exhibits, and visit over 40 different treat stations. Best for children ages 4-12. Through October 21 (Saturday night is sold out). 5:30 PM-8:30 PM, $30 (all guests over the age of 2 must purchase a ticket).

Free Fitness:

While free happy hour workouts are no longer a thing at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios, you can still snag a free class at the multiple-boutiques-under-one-roof spot, which has barre, cycling, Pilates, HIIT, yoga, and more. If you join, perks include a free 30-minute session on a Pilates reformer and a free fitness assessment with a personal trainer. More info here. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Good reads:

Sorry, GWU and AU: Ed Burmila explains why the modern college campus is really not that radical. (The Outline)

Big events from Washingtonian (also, a special treat for you guys!)

Whiskey fans unite! Our annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival will take place Thursday, November 15. Head to Union Market’s Dock 5 for a festive evening of tasting whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka, rum, tequila, and more. Tickets are selling fast, but you can still score some. It’s already a good deal, but we have an even better one for you: Loyal Washingtonian Today readers can save 10 percent with the code POURITUP.

