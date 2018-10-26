Photos: DC’s First Underpass Art Park Opens in NoMa

It took four years, but the first of NoMa’s four planned underpass art parks is finally open. The installation—titled “Rain”—can be found just outside the Metro entrance on M Street, Northeast, between 1st and Delaware streets. The 4,000 polycarbonate rods suspended from the underpass are intended to both beautify the neighborhood and brighten up a previously dark zone for pedestrians. They will remain lit 24 hours a day. Oakland, California’s Thurlow Small Architects and Dutch firm NIO architecten designed the installation.

The first underpass park was initially scheduled for completion in 2015, but was beset by various construction delays. Three additional underpass parks are planned for L and K streets, Northeast, and Florida Avenue, Northeast.

Join the conversation!