Some restaurateurs are rapid operators, while others are slower-goers. You can put the team behind foodie destination Tail Up Goat in the latter category. After two-plus years in Adams Morgan, they’re finally ready to start serving Sunday brunch.

“We felt we could add another service,” says co-owner Jill Tyler, who will launch brunch on December 2.

No surprise, the Komi alums that made a name serving goat lasagna and house-made shrubs aren’t going for the usual omelettes. Chef Jon Sybert will serve a $40 prix-fixe menu that, while not cheap, is designed to be gentler on the wallet than dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant, which can easily cost double that. Guests pick dishes in each category—an appetizer, entree, and sweet. Some offerings lean more classically brunch (ricotta pancakes with ground cherry syrup, hazelnuts, and mint), while others are more lunch-y, such as smoked trout roe with turnip-ricotta and fried herbs, or grilled pork cheeks with cheesy taleggio polenta and marinated escarole.

On the drink side, beverage director Bill Jensen is dreaming up a great bloody and other “fun cocktail things” that’ll be unveiled closer to the December debut (reservations are already online).

Brunch is just the start of a steady expansion for the Tail Up crew. The team is getting ready to open Reveler’s Hour in Adams Morgan next September. The more casual spinoff will have a larger bar area—plus later bar hours—and a dining room for Sybert’s pastas and seasonal dishes.

