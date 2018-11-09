Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about Mike Isabella (possibly) stepping away from his restaurant empire? The best comfort foods around town? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning, folks! Hope you have all had great weeks, even if they’ve been a roller coaster. I think we all deserve as many cheese-laden carbs as we want this weekend. To that end, I’d like to point you to our most recent issue’s comfort food package. The best reuben, grilled cheese, fries, Peking duck, hot fudge sundae, chocolate chip cookie, and so much more.

On a different note, have you noticed that pumpkin-spice mania has taken hold at many otherwise respectable restaurants? A recent dinner at Mirabelle was peppered with references to it (there’s an appetizer homage and a dessert too). Amanda Cook is doing an “It’s PSL season” crepe souffle at A Rake’s Progress. And over at the Salt Line, there’s the “Let’s give them pumpkin to talk about,” which is a pumpkin-spice milkshake with a double-milk-stout marshmallow. Are the chefs secret fans? Or are they just playing to a (sizable) crowd? Probably a little of both. Thank God avocado toast doesn’t have a season.

Anyway, onto your questions! Ask them below; that chat transcript shows up underneath.

