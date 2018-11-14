Pets

Love Your Pets? Take Our Pet Care Survey!

And also check out these gratuitous shots of puppies and kittens.
Attention pet parents! Washingtonian is updating its guide to pet care—which includes listings of the area’s best vets, groomers, petsitters, trainers, dog-walkers, doggie daycares, and more—and we want to know who you trust with your four-legged family members.

So, please take a few moments to fill out this survey. You only have to answer as many questions as you can. The survey will close on December 14th. The results will be published in our March 2019 issue.

As a small token of our appreciation, here are some gratuitous shots of puppies and kittens. (And here’s that survey link one more time, too.) Thank you!

