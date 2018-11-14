Your Guide to Michelle Obama’s Book Tour in DC

OMG! MICHELLE OBAMA’S COMING TO DC!

Calm down please, she lives here. But yes, her book tour show, “An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” will make stops at Washington’s Capital One Arena this Saturday, November 17, and next Sunday, November 25, at 8 PM (doors at 7 PM) each date.

I heard Oprah and Tracee Ellis Ross are involved?

Not in Washington, unfortunately. While there’s always the possibility of a surprise guest, Oprah’s the moderator for Tuesday’s opening tour stop in Chicago and Tracee Ellis Ross is moderating in LA. Washington gets Valerie Jarrett and poet Elizabeth Alexander, who wrote and performed Praise Song for the Day at Obama’s first inauguration.

Oprah will air an in-depth conversation with Michelle Obama as a primetime special available on OWN at 8pm on Thursday, November 15. She also selected Becoming as an Oprah’s Book Club pick.

Can I still get tickets? I would sell my liver to be able to go.

Tickets are sold out for the November 17 date. At the time of this post, a handful of tickets ranging from $500 to $700 are available on Ticketmaster for the November 25 date. They’re a lot, but please hold onto your liver.

While some on social media have commented on the high ticket prices, tickets were a little cheaper during the presale, and you may have luck on the secondary market. Additionally, they’ve donated 10 percent of each show’s tickets to local charities. In Washington, tickets are going to 826DC, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting creative and technical writing. Several national organizations, including Public Allies, the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues, and Girl Scouts have also received complimentary tickets.

An “intimate conversation” in Capital One Arena?

You didn’t really think you’d be sitting on Michelle Obama’s couch right? Although the arena can hold tens of thousands of people, the former first lady will have a seated conversation with her moderators. While you won’t be up close and personal, we’d expect that she’ll discuss personal details like her struggles with infertility, which she first shared on Good Morning America.

Online, people indicate they’re coming from as far away as Georgia and Arizona to see Michelle Obama speak in DC. And from other posters on Twitter and Facebook, it looks like it’ll be a family affair:

Me and my mommy are officially going to @MichelleObama’s book tour in DC this November and we are STOKED. 🙌🏼✨ — Amber, MPH (@OhSheWentGlobal) September 20, 2018

Happy Anniversary to you both! May God bless you to share many more and may each year be better than the previous one! @MichelleObama, my wife, 7 year old daughter and I are looking forward to seeing you in DC for the book tour! — T. Beckett (@POPintheWild) October 3, 2018

What can I bring in the venue?

Bags 14 x 14 x 6 and smaller. Leave larger bags, your selfie sticks, and outside food at home. There’s also no recording, iPads, Go-Pros, or professional cameras with detachable lenses allowed.

What if I haven’t bought her book yet?

H Street’s Solid State Books will sell copies of Becoming during the November 17 date and Politics and Prose will sell copies during the November 25 date. If you’re not attending, tons of local independent bookstores have stocked Obama’s memoir. My pick: Mahogany Books, a black-owned online bookstore which opened its first physical location in Anacostia last year.