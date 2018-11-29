Real Estate

Five of the Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (12/1 – 12/2)

Take a tour this weekend, and you could be in a new home by the holidays.
This Bethesda home is move-in ready. All photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

Bethesda

Where: 7004 Arandale Road
How much: $2,599,000
When: Sunday, December 2 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This new home comes with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus a wine cellar, a library with built-in shelving, a rec room with a wet bar, and a detached garage.

Brookland

Where: 1449 Lawrence St. NE
How much: $1,150,000
When: Sunday, December 2 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This updated home with a modern aesthetic has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a finished basement with an in-law suit and separate entrance, and a large wrap-around porch.

Navy Yard

Where: 801 Virginia Ave. SE
How much: $849,900
When: Saturday, December 1 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This newly-constructed penthouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as wide plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a private outdoor terrace (and it’s covered, too).

Takoma

Where: 136 Sheridan St. NE
How much: $769,500
When: Sunday, December 2 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: A renovated three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, this home also comes with a fireplace, wood floors, a finished basement, a large yard, a garage, and a deck and patio.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1020 Monroe St. NW
How much: $379,000
When: Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This one bedroom, one bath apartment comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and access to a rooftop deck.

