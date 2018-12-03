Man & Woman of the Year Quick Facts:

Known as one of Washington’s top fundraising events each spring, The Man & Woman of the Year campaign is a spirited fundraising competition in which 25-30 men & women set out to raise as much money as they possibly can for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) over a 10-week period.

The 28 th annual MWOY competition of the National Capital Area will run from March 21st – June 1st, 2019. The top male and female fundraiser are named Man & Woman of the Year and continue on to compete for the national title.

annual MWOY competition of the National Capital Area will run from March 21st – June 1st, 2019. The top male and female fundraiser are named Man & Woman of the Year and continue on to compete for the national title. The 2019 campaign goal is to raise $2.5 million. The National Capital Area chapter consistently holds one of the top Man & Woman of the Year campaigns in the country, and since 2000, has placed thirteen national winners.

LLS is currently recruiting candidates. Ideal candidates are community and business leaders who are philanthropic, ambitious, socially active, resourceful, goal oriented, and passionate about making a difference in the lives of people suffering from blood cancers.

The Reason: Every 3 minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer and every 9 minutes someone loses their battle.

Man & Woman of the Year Details:

Each year, in over 80 communities across the country, dedicated candidates engage in an exciting competition to earn The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Man & Woman of the Year” titles. Raising funds for blood cancer research, the candidates compete in honor of children who are local blood cancer survivors, the Boy & Girl of the Year.

Every dollar raised counts as one vote and the titles are awarded to the man and woman with the most votes at the end of 10 weeks.

“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign was one of the most honorable and humbling experiences of my life and I will cherish it forever. It’s an amazing feeling to raise money for such a worthy and impactful organization.” – Danielle Turcot, 2018 Woman of the Year

How Candidates Fundraise:

All candidates agree to use their leadership abilities to conduct their own fundraising campaigns on behalf of LLS. Candidates form their own teams and use their contacts to creatively raise funds. Every candidate and each of their team members receive their own personalized fundraising webpage to reach out to friends and contacts. Chapter staff assist candidates in goal planning and serve as fundraising consultants over the 10-week campaign.

Each candidate team will receive mentorship and support from the Executive Leadership Committee, led by co-chairs, Evelyn Akers of Malloy Toyota and John Brookbank of Cisco Systems.

The campaign includes events and parties that allow opportunities for candidates to meet one another and other local business figures.

Events Include:

Kickoff Celebration: This celebration officially marks the beginning of the fundraising competition. Candidates socialize, network, and meet the Boy & Girl of the Year.

Grand Finale: The announcement of the Man & Woman of the Year winners is a celebration of all the candidates’ efforts as a collective class. Along with the Man & Woman of the Year titles, LLS will name three Citizenship Award winners, candidates who have significantly advanced awareness of blood cancers and the LLS mission in their communities. Surrounded by team members and friends, they enjoy a seated dinner, cocktails, music, and an outstanding silent and live auction.

How to Participate:

If you are a dynamic individual that is driven to find cures, consider becoming a candidate or joining a candidate’s team. If you don’t want to be a candidate at this time but think you might know someone who would be a good fit, nominate a candidate! Local LLS staff will contact you to discuss your nomination further. It is an honor to be nominated to participate in this exciting campaign and past candidates will tell you that it has been a life-changing experience.

Companies can support candidates by becoming a local sponsor. For information about how your company can make a positive impact in the Washington, DC area by participating as a sponsor, please contact Megan.Swahn@lls.org.

During the campaign, the easiest way to get involved is to make a donation to a candidate who inspires you. All proceeds benefit LLS’s mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS is the world’s largest national voluntary health organization dedicated to curing blood cancers and improving the quality of life of patients.

Interested in being a part of the campaign?

Contact Megan Swahn at Megan.Swahn@lls.org or 703-399-2922 to learn more about the campaign, to discuss being a candidate, nominate someone you know or learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

More than 65 years of fighting blood cancers has led The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to a game changing belief: the cures for cancer are in our blood. Thank you to all past Man & Woman of the Year winners and candidates who have helped millions impacted by cancers.