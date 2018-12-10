MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

THEATRE Every few months, Signature Theatre hosts a reading as part of its SigWorks series, which features new plays from local or regional playwrights. This month’s reading is “The Reapers on Woodbrook Avenue” by Philadelphia playwright Mardee Bennett. The play follows one family in two different eras—1976 Baltimore and 2008 Charleston—as they fight for land that belongs to them. Free, 7 PM.

MUSIC Hot 99.5’s annual Jingle Ball presents a whole slew of pop stars whose songs have topped the charts in the past few years. This year’s artists performing at Capital One Arena include Shawn Mendes (“Stitches,” “In My Blood”), The Chainsmokers (“Closer”), G-Eazy (“Me, Myself & I”), Meghan Trainor (“All About That Bass,” “No”), NF (“Let You Down”), Bebe Rexha, Bazzi, and Sabrina Carpenter. Expect just a few songs from each artist; much like pop radio, if a song isn’t clicking for you, it won’t be too long before you’re hearing something different. $60-$200, 7:30 PM.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

YOGA VIDA Fitness is hosting “Chaturanga and Cocktails” at District Distillery as a fundraiser to benefit Thrive DC. For a donation of at least $5, spend an hour doing yoga with VIDA instructor Alexandra Chili. When it’s over, reward yourself by trying “skinny” versions of District Distillery cocktails. All funds raised will benefit Thrive DC, which provides clothing and supplies to DC’s homeless. Bring your own yoga mat. $5 (or more), 6 PM.

LECTURE Smithsonian Associates regularly presents discussions of “Strange and Curious Smithsonian Jobs” and this month’s talk, at the S. Dillon Ripley Center, delves into jobs involving religion and politics. At the African American History and Culture Museum, Brad Braxton (director of the Center for the Study of African American Religious Life) studies spiritualism in Africana culture and the role of religion in African-American life. American History Museum curator Lisa Kathleen Graddy researches ways that Americans interact with our government, such as protest rallies and political conventions. $45, 6:45 PM.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

THEATRE The Kennedy Center presents a new production of Miss Saigon, a musical by the creators of Les Misérables based on the opera Madame Butterfly. A young Vietnamese woman meets a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. But things change for her (and their son) when the man returns to the U.S. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through January 13. $49-$175.

BEER ChurchKey presents 44(!) different beers from Oklahoma brewery Prairie Artisan Ales, including nine releases previously only available at the brewery and five beers from Prairie’s private membership club. Enjoy exclusive beers such as Pecans in Paradise (a rum barrel-aged imperial stout with pecans, vanilla, and coconut), BooYeah! (rum and whiskey barrel-aged imperial stout with coconut and vanilla), and a barrel-aged Cinnamon Vanilla Noir (bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout with cinnamon and vanilla). One of coolest varieties to sample is the Christmas BOMB!, an imperial stout with coffee, cocoa, vanilla, chilis, and cinnamon. Follow that with a flight of the four available “Deconstructed BOMB!” drafts, which are imperial stouts with each ingredient separately (chilis, cocoa, coffee, and vanilla). Free to attend (beer prices vary), 4 PM.

THEATRE Mosaic Theatre’s latest work in the “Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival” is Oh God, which runs at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. In the play, a psychotherapist must work with her new patient, God, both of them struggling with their own faith, power, and situations in life. Through January 13. $10-$65.