A Fried Chicken and Oyster Restaurant is Coming to Shaw

Arlington bar owner Scott Parker will debut his first DC venture—a full-service restaurant called Roy Boys—in the former Tasty Burger space in Shaw’s Atlantic Plumbing development. Parker, a co-owner, says Roy Boys should open by mid-January, with a menu focused almost exclusively on fried chicken and fresh oysters.

While Parker is known for his bars around Ballston and Clarendon (including A-Town Bar & Grill, Don Tito, and The G.O.A.T), he says Roy Boys will have a distinct feel, reflective of the mix of families, young professionals, and nightlife that make up the surrounding area.

“We think we can be that fun family restaurant. We think we can be a fun happy hour spot,” he says. “We’re gonna serve drinks late every night, but it won’t be the same party vibe that I’ve done at some of my other establishments with live DJs and bands. It’ll be more a great place to grab food and drinks.”

Parker says he always envisioned the concept including some kind of takeout window. He assumed he’d have to add one wherever he signed a lease, but then he saw the vacant Tasty Burger space, and its existing takeout window helped clinch the deal. Given Roy Boys’ location right around the corner from the 9:30 Club, Parker plans to serve hot fried chicken, ice-cream tacos, and other late-night snacks through the window until 5 a.m. on weekends.

Another selling feature of the site: Its big, roll-up garage doors that will allow the restaurant to turn al fresco during warm weather. “It’s a dream location,” says Parker.

Aside from oysters on the half-shell and a couple different versions of fried chicken, the menu in the 60-seat dining room will include fried-chicken sandwiches and possibly some other casual seafood items. The kitchen will be helmed by Will Sullivan, the former chef de cuisine at Green Pig Bistro in Arlington. Frank Mills, a longtime bartender at Jack Rose Dining Saloon, will oversee the beverage and cocktail program.

To start, Roy Boys will be open for dinner, and a seven-day-a-week happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Within two months of opening, Parker also expects to add brunch and lunch hours.

Roy Boys. 2108 8th St., NW.

