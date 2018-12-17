It worked for Ted Cruz. What about Bob Mueller, Jared Kushner, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, and others?

I’m sure you’ve heard the news by now: Ted Cruz is bearded and…kind of hot? (Well, let’s not give him too much credit here. It’s the beard. It’s definitely the beard.)

Chalk it up to one-upping Beto, the post-apocalyptic dystopia we’re hurtling towards, or just, you know, the weird, wild world that is 2018, but Ted’s transformation made me think: What would other usually smooth-cheeked politicians look like with facial hair? And would they, too, suddenly achieve kinda-hotness?

So we decided to use the magic of digital effects to see what a bunch of Washington power players would look like bearded—and to let you vote on their thirst-trap level.

Join the conversation!