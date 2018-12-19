The Wing Secures an Additional $75 Million in Funding

The Wing, a women-only co-working and community space helmed by political and Instagram darling Audrey Gelman, announced today that it has secured an additional $75 million in funding. That brings its total funding to $117.5 million in the two years since its first New York location opened (and marks one of the largest numbers raised by a women-owned company).

The Wing opened its first DC location in Georgetown this year, and has three New York locations and one in San Francisco. Other locations are expected to open in Chicago, Boston, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Paris in 2019.

California-based Sequoia Capital led the recent round of funding, raising contributions from Airbnb and venture capital group Upfront Ventures. Among the Wing’s other new investors are several members of the US Women’s National Soccer Team, and leaders of the Time’s Up legal defense fund, including actress Kerry Washington, former White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, and Time’s Up co-founders Robbie Kaplan and Hilary Rosen.

Join the conversation!