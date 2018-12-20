The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (12/22 – 12/23)

Check out some of the last open houses of 2018.

Georgetown

Where: 3722 R St. NW

How much: $2,675,000

When: Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This contemporary new build comes with six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a sauna in the master bathroom, floor-to-ceiling windows, floating staircases, and a rooftop deck with a hot tub and views of the National Cathedral.

Georgetown

Where: 4481 Q St. NW

How much: $1,950,000

When: Sunday, December 23 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: Along with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, this recently-renovated home also comes with a roof deck and a one-car garage, with extra spots for two additional cars.

Shaw

Where: 448 M St. NW, Unit 2

How much: $735,000

When: Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This condo in a converted rowhome has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, hardwood floors, 10-foot-tall ceilings, and an integrated sound system.

H Street

Where: 1402 H St. NE, PH503

How much: $662,850

When: Sunday, December 23 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This two-story penthouse in a newly-built complex has two bedrooms and bathrooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows in every room.

Brightwood

Where: 939 Longfellow St. NW, #111

How much: $275,000

When: Sunday, December 23 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Newly renovated, this one-bedroom, one-bath corner unit comes with extra storage and an in-unit washer/dryer.

