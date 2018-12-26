These Washington Celebrities Bought and Sold Houses in 2018

A look back at the real-estate transactions of the rich and DC-famous.

Steve Case, cofounder of AOL

Sold in McLean for $43,000,000

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia bought the Merrywood estate (photo above) in May. The 23,000-square-foot compound, on seven acres on the Potomac Riverfront, was also the childhood home of Jackie Kennedy.

Mike Isabella, disgraced restaurateur

Bought at the Wharf for $2,191,400, and sold for $2,575,000.

Isabella bought his nearly 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom waterfront condo in the Wharf’s Vio building in March—just before a former employee hit him with a sexual harassment lawsuit that would contribute to his downfall. He was able to flip the place in just eight months, selling it in November for a sizable profit.

D’Qwell Jackson, former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns

Bought in Kent for $2,900,000

The ex-NFL player and his wife Christina chose a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Craftsman with an elevator and home gym.

Darryl Pounds, former cornerback for the Redskins

Bought in Kent for $1,149,000

Maybe the Northwest neighborhood is the new hotspot for retired football players? Pounds bought his three-bedroom, midcentury-modern house there in May.

Mike Rizzo, general manager of the Nationals

Bought in Navy Yard for $1,300,000

In January, Rizzo snapped up an end-unit townhouse with four bedrooms and bathrooms that’s a quick walk to Nats Park.

Mercedes Schlapp, White House director of strategic communications, and husband Matt, chair of the American Conservative Union

Bought in Alexandria for $3,125,000, and sold for $1,195,000

The Trump-era power couple upgraded from their 6,200-square-foot, six-bedroom brick Colonial in Alexandria to a nearly 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom brick Colonial in January. (A few months later, they walked out on comedian Michelle Wolf’s performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner—because, as Matt tweeted, they’d had “enough of elites mocking us.”)

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and wife Mary Kaye

Sold in McLean for $3,000,000

The 9,000-square-foot mansion lingered on the market for 528 days before selling in March for $599,000 below list price. Before the Huntsmans moved in, the place belonged to another former Republican presidential candidate, Fred Thompson.

Ken Starr, Whitewater independent counsel

Sold in McLean for $1,750,000

The six-bedroom mansion sits on 1.5 acres, and boasts a pool and seven fireplaces. The lawyer offloaded it in April.

Alexandra Petri, Washington Post columnist, and Stephen Stromberg, Post editorial writer

Bought in Georgetown for $1,795,000

The humor writer and her husband bought a renovated Victorian rowhouse with four bedrooms and baths in July.

Democratic fundraisers Karen Dixon and Nancy Schaffer

Bought in Woodley Park for $8,200,000

The lawyer and veterinarian bought one of the most expensive condos ever sold in Washington. The penthouse is in Wardman Tower, a historic building converted into 32 luxury condos.

Gene Weingarten, Washington Post columnist

Sold in Capitol Hill for $1,250,000

The humorist and Pulitzer-winner parted ways with his three-bedroom, four-bathroom Victorian rowhouse in September.

Gayle King, CBS This Morning Co-host, and daughter Kirby Bumpus

Sold in the West End for $1,310,000

The television anchor and her daughter sold Bumpus’ 1,500-square-foot, two-bedroom condo in the Columbia building in October.

