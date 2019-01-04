5 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

The Alex

1075 Thomas Jefferson St., NW

Mimosas go for just $1 on Saturday and Sunday for the first ever weekend brunch at this moody faux-speakeasy at The Graham hotel in Georgetown. And unlike another new faux-speakeasy, the food extends beyond Lunchables. Look for American classics like a crab cake Benedict and steak n’ eggs, plus fun brunch cocktails like the “After Yoga” with sherry, oat milk, and espresso.

Selva

606 Florida Ave., NW

Shaw’s rooftop bar El Techo has transformed into Selva (“jungle” in Spanish) for the winter with plenty of heaters and live greenery to keep things tropical. The new brunch menu includes a tostada tower, breakfast nachos (why not), and a $25 bottomless deal with Tecate, mimosas, bloodies, and margaritas. Partial proceeds go to the Amazon Conservation Team.

Taqueria Habanero College Park

8145 Baltimore Ave., College Park

The new Maryland offshoot of Columbia Height’s popular taqueria dishes up weekend lunch/brunch. Look for a similar lineup of tacos on homemade tortillas, enchiladas mole, and hangover-curing chilaquiles with a runny egg.

Catch on the Avenue

2419 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria

The team behind Mason Social and Auggie’s Mussel Bar just debuted this new seafood-centric spot in Del Ray. The kitchen takes an Asian fusion approach, so you’ll find interesting brunch dishes like breakfast egg rolls, a “bang bang shrimp” Benedict, and barbecued octopus over grits.

A Taste of Urbanspace

2001 International Dr., McLean

Need a biscuit breakfast sandwich and fresh-brewed coffee before or after shopping at Tysons Galleria? Swing by Stomping Ground in the luxe mall’s new food hall (a replacement for the defunct Isabella Eatery). Other eats include Laotian fare from Thip Khao’s fast-casual sister, Sen Khao; Japanese rice bowls from Donburi; and Andy’s Pizza.

Join the conversation!