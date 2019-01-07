Here’s your itinerary for the Perfect Winter Escape at Wintergreen Resort – fabulous skiing and riding, snow tubing, cozying up by a crackling fire, plenty of dining options, soothing spa services, indoor pool and tennis, and much more.

Day 1 – Arrival

Check In – at the Mountain Inn, sip a Starbucks and relax by the fire. On Fridays, enjoy the Check-In Weekend Welcome with specialties like Sushi & Cider or Bourbon & Bacon – yum!

– at the Mountain Inn, sip a Starbucks and relax by the fire. On Fridays, enjoy the Check-In Weekend Welcome with specialties like Sushi & Cider or Bourbon & Bacon – yum! Shop a While – Browse for sweaters, bags, cozy hats, and great gifts at the Blue Ridge Boutique. Find the latest winter gear at Outdoor Elements, our full-service sports shop.

– Browse for sweaters, bags, cozy hats, and great gifts at the Blue Ridge Boutique. Find the latest winter gear at Outdoor Elements, our full-service sports shop. Get your Gear – Pick up your rental equipment any time after 6 pm the night before and have your rentals in hand for the following morning. Preregister for rentals online to save time. Easy peasy.

– Pick up your rental equipment any time after 6 pm the night before and have your rentals in hand for the following morning. Preregister for rentals online to save time. Easy peasy. Take a Run – If you booked the Winter Escape Package your lift tickets are valid from 5pm on the day of arrival – get in a few runs this evening!

– If you booked the Winter Escape Package your lift tickets are valid from 5pm on the day of arrival – get in a few runs this evening! Or Take The Plunge – Virginia’s largest tubing park – fun! Most days offer tubing until 8:30 or 10pm, so start your getaway with a thrill. Purchase online in advance – Tubing often sells out.

The Plunge – Virginia’s largest tubing park – fun! Most days offer tubing until 8:30 or 10pm, so start your getaway with a thrill. Purchase online in advance – Tubing often sells out. Dinner at The Edge – Our famous burgers are made with local beef. Enjoy delicious appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees with a full bar. Live music on Friday and Saturday nights! Indoor s’mores on Friday nights!

Day 2 – Hit the Slopes!

Breakfast – Fuel up for your day at The Copper Mine Bistro. In a hurry? Grab a breakfast sandwich at the Terrace Café.

– Fuel up for your day at The Copper Mine Bistro. In a hurry? Grab a breakfast sandwich at the Terrace Café. Get Schooled! – If you’re new to skiing/riding or just a little rusty, book a lesson at our Snowsports School. Our patient instructors welcome all ages and abilities.

– If you’re new to skiing/riding or just a little rusty, book a lesson at our Snowsports School. Our patient instructors welcome all ages and abilities. Just for Kids – The Treehouse offers full and half-day programs for children, based on age and ability including skiing or snowboarding lessons with breaks for lunch, snacks, and hot chocolate. Did we mention fun?!

– The Treehouse offers full and half-day programs for children, based on age and ability including skiing or snowboarding lessons with breaks for lunch, snacks, and hot chocolate. Did we mention fun?! Lunch Lounge – Pryor’s Court serves sandwiches, burgers, pizza, and treats. On weekends the Lookout offers pizza, chicken pot pie, chili and more.

– Pryor’s Court serves sandwiches, burgers, pizza, and treats. On weekends the Lookout offers pizza, chicken pot pie, chili and more. Unwind – Come to the Aquatics & Fitness Center for a dip in our indoor pool or relax in the hot tubs. Visit The Spa at Wintergreen to rejuvenate body and spirit with massage, facials, nail care, body wraps and more.

– Come to the Aquatics & Fitness Center for a dip in our indoor pool or relax in the hot tubs. Visit The Spa at Wintergreen to rejuvenate body and spirit with massage, facials, nail care, body wraps and more. Dine in Style – Devils Grill is our most elegant dining establishment featuring an eclectic, upscale menu and intimate bar. Try The Copper Mine Bistro for favorites like Seafood Sauté, Lobster Mac & Cheese, and Rack of Lamb.

Day 3 – It’s a Wrap!

First Tracks – Bonus! Resort guests access the slopes an hour earlier than day skiers, so get out there at 8am for first tracks!

– Bonus! Resort guests access the slopes an hour earlier than day skiers, so get out there at 8am for first tracks! Take a Break – Stop at Checkerberry Cabin below the Blue Ridge Express chairlift for BBQ, Mac & Cheese or nachos.

– Stop at Checkerberry Cabin below the Blue Ridge Express chairlift for BBQ, Mac & Cheese or nachos. One for the Road – Swing by The Market before you go for a sandwich and yummy snacks to stay happy on the road home.

– Swing by The Market before you go for a sandwich and yummy snacks to stay happy on the road home. Y’all Come Back Now – Call Wintergreen Resort and book your next getaway! 888.577.6557

A World Away, Only a Short Drive Away

At Wintergreen Resort the focus is fun, the pace is peaceful, and Southern hospitality abounds. You’ll want to come back again and again. Explore our packages and special offers to plan your perfect Wintergreen getaway. Plan now!