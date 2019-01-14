Things to Do in DC This Week (January 14-16): A New “Cinderella,” a Panel on Race, and Winter Restaurant Week

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

FOOD Try some of DC’s hottest restaurants at Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week. Get a prix fixe menu for brunch or lunch for $22 and dinner for $35 at roughly 250 restaurants across DC, Maryland, and Virginia, including new spots such as American Son and The Delegate and RAMMY finalists such as Ambar, Iron Gate, and China Chilcano. (We’ve got a list of the best new restaurants to check out, as well as the best brunches. And from 2015, but still relevant, here are Anna Spiegel’s tips for getting the most out of Restaurant Week.) Through January 20. $22-$35.

BOOKS Author and journalist Nicole Chung will be at One More Page Books to discuss her memoir All You Can Ever Know with fellow journalist Melody Schreiber. Chung reflects on the challenges of being a transracial adoptee, her journey to find her own identity as an Asian-American, her search for her birth parents and the truth of her origin, and the family secrets she uncovered throughout the process, all coinciding with the birth of her own child. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

DANCE British choreographer Matthew Bourne has reinvigorated the classic Cinderella tale with one of his “New Adventures” productions at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House (his adaptation of The Red Shoes was performed in 2017). This production is set in London during World War II; Cinderella has a chance meeting with a Royal Air Force Pilot before they are separated by the Blitz. Through January 20. $29-$129.

DISCUSSION Politics and Prose is hosting a panel discussion about race in America. The discussion will be moderated by author April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, and will feature Donna Brazile (Democratic political strategist, TV commentator, and author), Wesley Lowery (Pulitzer-winning correspondent for The Washington Post), and Wall Street Journal editorial board member Jason Riley. Free, 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

THEATRE Studio Theatre presents playwright Joshua Harmon’s new work, Admissions; his dark comedy Bad Jews made a splash at the same theatre a few years ago. With Admissions, Harmon follows a couple running an elite boarding school which takes pride in its diverse population. But when their own son’s Ivy League dreams are thwarted, they must examine their own sense of privilege and the gap between their public actions and private expectations. Through February 17. $60-$111.

THEATER The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical School of Rock (based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black) follows a failed rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher and inspires his students to form a rock band of their own– thus being musical theater’s first-ever rock band of kids playing instruments live on stage. The production, which runs at the National Theatre through January 27, is recommended for ages 8 and up. $54-$114.