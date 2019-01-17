The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/19 – 1/20)

Bethesda
Where: 7609 Glenbrook Rd.
How much: $2,595,000
When: Sunday, January 20 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This renovated Colonial has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths throughout the main home and adjoining carriage house, as well as two fireplaces, a large patio, and a pool.
McLean
Where: 1504 Dewberry Ct.
How much: $1,975,000
When: Sunday, January 20 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: The newly built, 6,620-square-foot spread has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, wood floors, a finished basement, and a fireplace.
Dupont Circle
Where: 1416 21st St. NW, #301
How much: $930,000
When: Sunday, January 20 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has two levels, plus exposed brick, a pair of wood-burning fireplaces, skylights, and a wine fridge.
Lincoln Park
Where: 401 15th St. SE, #403
How much: $629,000
When: Sunday, January 20 from 12 to 3 PM
Why: This two-story penthouse has two bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a private balcony, a rooftop deck, a parking spot, and huge windows.
Hillcrest
Where: 3130 Alabama Ave. SE
How much: $599,000
When: Saturday, January 19 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This renovated four-bedroom, two-bath bungalow has a finished basement, wrap-around porch, fireplace, and detached garage.