The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/19 – 1/20)

Bethesda

Where: 7609 Glenbrook Rd.

How much: $2,595,000

When: Sunday, January 20 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This renovated Colonial has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths throughout the main home and adjoining carriage house, as well as two fireplaces, a large patio, and a pool.

McLean

Where: 1504 Dewberry Ct.

How much: $1,975,000

When: Sunday, January 20 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The newly built, 6,620-square-foot spread has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, wood floors, a finished basement, and a fireplace.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1416 21st St. NW, #301

How much: $930,000

When: Sunday, January 20 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has two levels, plus exposed brick, a pair of wood-burning fireplaces, skylights, and a wine fridge.

Lincoln Park

Where: 401 15th St. SE, #403

How much: $629,000

When: Sunday, January 20 from 12 to 3 PM

Why: This two-story penthouse has two bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a private balcony, a rooftop deck, a parking spot, and huge windows.

Hillcrest

Where: 3130 Alabama Ave. SE

How much: $599,000

When: Saturday, January 19 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This renovated four-bedroom, two-bath bungalow has a finished basement, wrap-around porch, fireplace, and detached garage.

