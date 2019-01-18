Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Will Headline This Year’s Broccoli City Festival

"We know kids who will never be able to go to Coachella. So why can’t we bring Coachella to you?"

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne will headline the 2019 Broccoli City music festival on Saturday, April 27. Other artists include Atlanta’s 6lack, Nigerian afrobeats star Wizkid, and Miami duo City Girls. Founded in 2013 by Brandon McEachern, Marcus Allen, and Darryl Perkins, Broccoli City has grown steadily each year—from 5,000 fans at the first fest to 35,000 last year. Past headliners include Cardi B, Solange, Migos, and Big K.R.I.T.

The Broccoli team has always been thoughtful in putting together a one-day bill. “We really looked at this lineup as a person,” says McEachern. “All of us have a little bit of Childish Gambino in us, a little of Lil Wayne, and a little of City Girls.” McEachern and Allen say they’re thrilled to have Donald Glover (who records as Childish Gambino) headlining, especially after the announcement that he will also be headlining Coachella the same month. “We know kids who will never be able to go to Coachella,” says McEachern. “So why can’t we bring Coachella to you?”

This year, the festival will move to a parking lot next to Landover, Maryland’s FedEx Field to accommodate more people than its previous home outside RFK Stadium. “It was a big decision for us because we’re really a DC-based brand,” says Allen. “But we had to come to the conclusion that expanding the brand in DC would be virtually impossible.” The FedEx Field space can accommodate up to 45,000.

In addition to the festival, the Broccoli City team organizes a conference, BroccoliCon, the same weekend. It will feature talks with music industry folks, including Quality Control Music’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee. For the Broccoli team, it’s all about networking. “We know kids who want to get into music, entertainment, and they get to hear from people who are changing the game,” says McEachern. “You can twerk on Saturday but on Friday you’re learning how to upgrade your resume.” BroccoliCon events will be held at the National Union Building.

Before the festival starts on April 27, Broccoli will be having its annual 5K run and fitness festival at Anacostia Park. Additionally, a preview night party at FedExField on Friday, April 26 will include trap karaoke and performances by Trippie Redd, Tobe Nwigwe, and more.

