USMNT vs. Colombia at Fedex Field: Tickets Go on Sale This Week

Presales start Wednesday.

USMNT versus Colombia at Fedex Field
United States fans before the international friendly match between Germany and United States last October in East Hartford, Connecticut. Photograph by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

The US Soccer Federation made it official Tuesday: The US Men’s National Team will play Colombia at FedEx Field on June 8. The match is part of the teams’ shakedown cruise before this summer’s Copa América, which will take place in a bunch of US metropolitan areas that aren’t named Washington.

The game is a decent consolation prize for an aging stadium that was rejected by both the 2026 World Cup and by Taylor Swift in 2022.

Tickets for the game go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 AM. There will be presales for varying levels of “insiders” beginning Wednesday, February 14, at 10 AM.

