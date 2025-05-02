Ed Martin’s Nomination Is in Trouble, Trump Wants to Rename Veterans Day, and Political Drama Continues in Virginia

Good morning. A high around 87 today, with scattered showers and storms after 5 PM. Isolated showers overnight, with a low around 67.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Waltz comes tumbling down: President Trump ended Mike Waltz‘s brief tenure as national security adviser Thursday. Laura Loomer took credit for his ouster. (Politico) “Signalgate” and Waltz’s treatment of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles also figured into the defenestration. (Axios) Trump later named Waltz the US ambassador to the UN. (NBC News) A photo of Waltz at a cabinet meeting this week shows him…using Signal. But not just a vanilla version of the messaging app: “an obscure and unofficial version of Signal.” (404 Media) Trump named Marco Rubio to Waltz’s old position temporarily, which means Rubio now has four jobs in the administration, including secretary of state. (NYT) Meanwhile, at the Pentagon: An inspector general has expanded its investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of Signal. (WSJ)

Money minute: The US Labor Department “will report that employers added 135,000 jobs last month,” some of them not held by Marco Rubio. That’s “down sharply from the surprisingly strong 228,000 jobs added in March.” (AP) Consumers will begin to feel Trump’s tariffs today as packages carrying Chinese goods priced under $800 will no longer enter the country tariff-free. (Politico) “Little warning signs are flashing across the economy. The big question is what to make of them.” (Washington Post)

Skinny dip: The administration’s mostly symbolic “skinny budget” will hit Capitol Hill today. It says Elon Musk‘s DOGE project will save $150 billion next year, which is far less than than the $1 trillion Musk has promised to root out. (WSJ) Trump issued an executive order that calls for cuts to PBS and NPR. (AP) “Staff members at the US National Science Foundation (NSF) were told on 30 April to ‘stop awarding all funding actions until further notice.'” (Nature) The administration has “halted $1 billion for mental health services for children.” (NYT)

“I guess we’re good friends, and we’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One, and he’s like, ‘Hey do you want to stay over?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure.'” Musk reflected on his time in Washington. (NYT) In Texas, Musk “will now become the de-facto mayor of his own small town.” (Politico Magazine) “Why do so many people hate Elon Musk?”

Administration perambulation: A federal judge in South Texas barred the administration from deporting Venezuelans from his district by invoking the Alien Enemies Act. The ruling is limited, geographically, but “could have an effect, if not a binding one, on some of the other cases involving the administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.” (NYT) A Trump official sought communications between a State Department office that combated foreign disinformation and journalists. (MIT Technology Review) An investigation ordered by Emil Bove III into student protests at Columbia University raised “anger and alarm among career prosecutors.” (NYT) Fired Justice Department pardon attorney Liz Oyer argues that Trump’s pardons of J6 defendants cost the US $1 billion. (Washington Post) An Abu Dhabi-backed company will make a “$2 billion business deal using the Trump firm’s digital coins.” (NYT) Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon “is certainly tweeting a lot.” (The Bulwark) Plans for a military parade in DC on Trump’s birthday involve “6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly a couple thousand civilians.” (AP) Huh: Trump wants to rename Veterans Day (which is actually Congress’s call, but does that even matter at this point?) “Victory Day for World War I.” (NYT)

Drama continues in Virginia lieutenant governor race: On Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin‘s top strategist and leader of his Spirit of Virginia PAC, Matt Moran, denied that he pressured John Reid to drop out of the lieutenant governor race. (Virginia Mercury) Audio of the meeting in question “surfaced,” and it appears to tell a very different story. (Virginia Mercury) Moran stepped down from the PAC last evening. (Politico)

Ed dept.: Ed Martin’s nomination is in trouble. (Politico) “Three people familiar with Martin’s nomination said he does not have the votes at this time to be approved.” (Washington Post)

Stadium Arcadium: Martin Austermuhle games out the prospects for DC Mayor Muriel Bowser‘s stadium plan in the DC Council. (The 51st) The Washington Freedom, a professional cricket team, would like a cricket facility at the Commanders’ proposed new digs. (WBJ) Flashback: We ran a good interview with Freedom owner Sanjay Govil in 2023. (Washingtonian)

• The administration hopes to move the case of Badar Khan Suri out of Virginia, where the Georgetown University professor lives, to Texas, where federal districts are “dominated by Republican-appointed judges.” (AP)

• Thousands of people attended a May Day rally in DC. (WUSA9)

• Wet month ahead. (Washington Post)

Weekend event picks:

Friday: Metal health will drive you mad at the M3 Rock Festival, which starts Friday at Merriweather Post Pavilion and features David Lee Roth, Sebastian Bach, Accept, Great White, and at least two members of Ratt.

Saturday: The annual Running of the Chihuahuas raises money for dog rescue at the Wharf.

Sunday: It’s the last day of the Capital Rare Book Fair.

