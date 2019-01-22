February 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Autobahn autos

5. Prepares for tomorrow’s big day, in a way

12. Over yonder

16. Weep, but louder

19. Pool table’s edge

20. Undermines

21. Feeling relaxed

22. She directed Oprah in A Wrinkle in Time

23. Rice cake from India

24. Chill actor in Boogie Nights

26. Shepherded

27. Person in the red

29. Some Duracells

30. Singer Fitzgerald or Mai

31. Complain constantly

32. Lucy nominated for an Emmy on Ally McBeal

33. Winter wear

35. Does a vet’s job

37. TV legend Milton

38. Go astray

39. Pair for buds

40. Sudden surge

41. ___ Sea (it separates Italy and Greece)

42. Chose to overlook

44. Chill half of an investigative pair

46. Litter littlest

47. Word before milk or latte

48. Disinfectant brand

49. Whirlpool

50. Crook’s hideout

52. Gives an earful of, as invective

55. Fruit-basket item

57. Impulses

59. Neighbor of Ore.

60. They’re often made for drinks

63. Bullets great Unseld

66. Snickering sound

67. Chill basketball star who’s a three-time NBA MVP

69. “Throwing ___ Away” (1986 Genesis hit)

71. Devour

72. Three-in-a-row figures

74. Moo goo ___ pan

75. Enrico with a Nobel Prize

76. “Leave it as it was,” to proofreaders

77. Nickels and dimes, e.g.

80. Infielding great, in headlines

81. Frenzied activity

84. “Yes ___” (2008 campaign slogan)

87. Chicago airport abbr.

88. “All ___” (John Legend song)

90. Chill senator who won 22 state primaries in 2016

93. Lea of Miss Saigon

96. How Wonder Bread is sold

97. One of the rooms in the game Clue

98. Prefix for suction

99. “___ dia”(“Good morning” in Portuguese)

100. Item included with many board games

101. Where buses pull over

102. Tulum title

103. WV and WY are part of it

104. Tara of The Big Lebowski

105. Slayer of Abel

106. Lawyer (abbr.)

107. Flying mimic

109. Function

110. Chill actor in The Usual Suspects

114. Be a gawker

115. GM and GE, e.g.

116. Capital once called Christiania

117. More like Santa Claus

118. Boyfriend

119. Letters on crates in Angry Birds

120. “Where have you ___?”

121. Popeye’s kid

122. Sound heard when there’s a chill outside—and in each of the theme entries’ names

Down

1. Harnesses on horses

2. Girls’ school in McLean

3. Chill half of an aviation team

4. Skirt feature

5. Butcher’s cuts

6. Big bird

7. Fish that are in the herring family

8. Casual goodbyes

9. Gentlemen

10. Suffix with sculpt or forfeit

11. “Gangnam Style” singer

12. Underlings

13. Great ___ (Potomac feature)

14. Alan of The West Wing

15. Hotel offerings (abbr.)

16. Like some employees

17. Covered (with)

18. Person who always shows up at an inopportune moment

25. Close

28. The O of OC

31. Position for 63 across

34. Hirshhorn pieces

35. Season of rebirth (abbr.)

36. Old beer-can feature

37. The Red Sox, on scoreboards

40. Simon ___

41. Arm of the sea

43. Blender setting

44. Chicken

45. Recruited cleverly

47. Family car

50. Renaissance-fair instrument

51. Geometry-class calculation

53. Core activity

54. Deep hole

56. Clueless catch phrase

58. Exchange suggestive messages with

61. Severe tests

62. Hair feature

63. Chill former Supreme Court chief justice

64. Patron saint of sailors

65. Tried to get in under the tag

68. Corral

70. I love you, in Venezuela

73. Used a Singer

76. Coordinated

78. Booker in Senate hearings

79. Santa Barbaraor Dallas, say

81. Hinder

82. Has as one’s bedrock

83. Least clean

85. Cauldron material

86. Sagrada Familia architect Gaudi

89. Local plants

91. Ending for cash or cloth

92. Mag bosses

93. Wrath, e.g.

94. Lower your electric bill, one way

95. No pro

98. Unleash

101. Deli whitefish

102. Washington Post section

105. Instance

106. Having the power

108. Governor of Virginia, 1982–86

110. Amorphous amount, as of honey

111. Washington Post writer Dionne and namesakes

112. Out of the strike zone, one way

113. Word before a maiden name