February 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Autobahn autos
5. Prepares for tomorrow’s big day, in a way
12. Over yonder
16. Weep, but louder
19. Pool table’s edge
20. Undermines
21. Feeling relaxed
22. She directed Oprah in A Wrinkle in Time
23. Rice cake from India
24. Chill actor in Boogie Nights
26. Shepherded
27. Person in the red
29. Some Duracells
30. Singer Fitzgerald or Mai
31. Complain constantly
32. Lucy nominated for an Emmy on Ally McBeal
33. Winter wear
35. Does a vet’s job
37. TV legend Milton
38. Go astray
39. Pair for buds
40. Sudden surge
41. ___ Sea (it separates Italy and Greece)
42. Chose to overlook
44. Chill half of an investigative pair
46. Litter littlest
47. Word before milk or latte
48. Disinfectant brand
49. Whirlpool
50. Crook’s hideout
52. Gives an earful of, as invective
55. Fruit-basket item
57. Impulses
59. Neighbor of Ore.
60. They’re often made for drinks
63. Bullets great Unseld
66. Snickering sound
67. Chill basketball star who’s a three-time NBA MVP
69. “Throwing ___ Away” (1986 Genesis hit)
71. Devour
72. Three-in-a-row figures
74. Moo goo ___ pan
75. Enrico with a Nobel Prize
76. “Leave it as it was,” to proofreaders
77. Nickels and dimes, e.g.
80. Infielding great, in headlines
81. Frenzied activity
84. “Yes ___” (2008 campaign slogan)
87. Chicago airport abbr.
88. “All ___” (John Legend song)
90. Chill senator who won 22 state primaries in 2016
93. Lea of Miss Saigon
96. How Wonder Bread is sold
97. One of the rooms in the game Clue
98. Prefix for suction
99. “___ dia”(“Good morning” in Portuguese)
100. Item included with many board games
101. Where buses pull over
102. Tulum title
103. WV and WY are part of it
104. Tara of The Big Lebowski
105. Slayer of Abel
106. Lawyer (abbr.)
107. Flying mimic
109. Function
110. Chill actor in The Usual Suspects
114. Be a gawker
115. GM and GE, e.g.
116. Capital once called Christiania
117. More like Santa Claus
118. Boyfriend
119. Letters on crates in Angry Birds
120. “Where have you ___?”
121. Popeye’s kid
122. Sound heard when there’s a chill outside—and in each of the theme entries’ names
Down
1. Harnesses on horses
2. Girls’ school in McLean
3. Chill half of an aviation team
4. Skirt feature
5. Butcher’s cuts
6. Big bird
7. Fish that are in the herring family
8. Casual goodbyes
9. Gentlemen
10. Suffix with sculpt or forfeit
11. “Gangnam Style” singer
12. Underlings
13. Great ___ (Potomac feature)
14. Alan of The West Wing
15. Hotel offerings (abbr.)
16. Like some employees
17. Covered (with)
18. Person who always shows up at an inopportune moment
25. Close
28. The O of OC
31. Position for 63 across
34. Hirshhorn pieces
35. Season of rebirth (abbr.)
36. Old beer-can feature
37. The Red Sox, on scoreboards
40. Simon ___
41. Arm of the sea
43. Blender setting
44. Chicken
45. Recruited cleverly
47. Family car
50. Renaissance-fair instrument
51. Geometry-class calculation
53. Core activity
54. Deep hole
56. Clueless catch phrase
58. Exchange suggestive messages with
61. Severe tests
62. Hair feature
63. Chill former Supreme Court chief justice
64. Patron saint of sailors
65. Tried to get in under the tag
68. Corral
70. I love you, in Venezuela
73. Used a Singer
76. Coordinated
78. Booker in Senate hearings
79. Santa Barbaraor Dallas, say
81. Hinder
82. Has as one’s bedrock
83. Least clean
85. Cauldron material
86. Sagrada Familia architect Gaudi
89. Local plants
91. Ending for cash or cloth
92. Mag bosses
93. Wrath, e.g.
94. Lower your electric bill, one way
95. No pro
98. Unleash
101. Deli whitefish
102. Washington Post section
105. Instance
106. Having the power
108. Governor of Virginia, 1982–86
110. Amorphous amount, as of honey
111. Washington Post writer Dionne and namesakes
112. Out of the strike zone, one way
113. Word before a maiden name