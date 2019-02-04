MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

THEATRE Poet/playwright Aziza Barnes’s new play BLKS at Woolly Mammoth celebrates three 20something black women in New York City as they go out on the town to blow off steam. On this night full of crazy experiences, these women embrace uncomfortable moments—from genital moles to accusations of infidelity—as they face the realities of adulting. Through March 3. $31-$69.

FOOD Chef José Andrés is celebrating the truffle with ThinkFoodGroup’s third Truffle Festival, where participating restaurants will feature black winter truffles flown directly from Spain on the day they are discovered by special truffle-hunting Labrador Retrievers. Try truffle fries at America Eats Tavern, potato fritters with truffles (Tortitas de Papa con Trufa) at Oyamel, and plenty of other dishes at other TFG restaurants (Jaleo, Zaytinya, China Chilcano, and Fish). Through February 17 (or until the truffles run out). Prices vary.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

THEATRE Perhaps fitting for our current era, the Shakespeare Theatre presents Richard the Third, the classic tale of a ruthlessly ambitious man who will do anything to snatch the crown of England. Beyond just his rise to power, the play also illustrates how others are so willing to ally themselves with such a tyrannical leader. Through March 10. $44-$118.

FILM Detroit punk band Death (not to be confused with the 80s/90s death metal band of the same name) formed in the 1970s and pushed their love of rock to a punk sound. Considered visionaries now, they never gained traction in a community that loved Motown and disco, so the trio broke up without ever finding much success. The documentary A Band Called Death, which screens Tuesday night at Suns Cinema, follows the band’s rise to popularity decades later, when the group’s demos and recordings were finally released by Drag City, and prompted the group’s reunion tour. $10, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

THEATRE Synetic Theatre’s newest wordless performance is an adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac. Poet Cyrano has a beautiful way with words, but his physical appearance makes him shy about expressing his feelings for the lovely Roxane. His handsome friend Christian also wants to woo Roxanne, so the two work together: Cyrano pens love letters that Roxanne believes are written by Christian. Recommended for ages 6 and up, this production includes audience participation. Through March 10. $10-$50.

THEATRE The Kennedy Center continues its semi-staged performance series “Broadway Center Stage” with the Tony Award-winning musical The Music Man. Starring Broadway vets Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, and Rosie O’Donnell, the play follows a traveling salesman/con artist who promises to form a boys’ band—but intends to sneak out of town instead. His plans change, though, when he falls for the town’s librarian. Through February 11. $69-$249.