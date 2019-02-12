Framebridge Is Expanding to Brick-and-Mortar and Opening Stores on 14th Street and in Bethesda

Design nerds, brace yourselves: custom framing e-retailer Framebridge is expanding its online services into an actual brick-and-mortar shop. The 1,200-square foot storefront will open at 1919 14th Street in March. The DC company is also planning to open a second location in Bethesda later this spring.

Former LivingSocial executive Susan Tynan founded Framebridge in 2014 with a headquarters in Georgetown. For the past five years, the company has helped millennials ditch their push-pin poster displays in favor of sleek, professional framing. It was one of the few tech start-ups that really did grow to become the “Warby Parker” of their niche. The app-friendly ordering system was designed for maximum convenience: Customers can choose the frame they want, send in the piece (whether it’s artwork, a poster, or a photo), and have the final product shipped back to their door—all from the comfort of their home.

Now the young company is bringing that convenience downtown. The 14th Street location will purportedly take cues from Framebridge’s classic frame materials and finishes, pairing raw wood with velvet and leather accents and vintage-modern furnishings.

And, of course, expect to see some beautifully-curated gallery walls.

