100 Very Best Restaurants: #10 – Little Serow

This northern Thai tasting room from the Komi team hasn’t undergone any seismic shifts since it opened in 2011. The subterranean dining room still won’t take reservations, making diners line up for one of the best values in town. The seven-course, family-style menu doesn’t hold back on spicy, sour, funky flavors and almost always culminates in fall-off-the-bone pork ribs. The wine list continues to surprise with a German Gewürztraminer or Normandy cider that perfectly pairs with the food. The staff, as always, delivers fine-dining service with mom-and-pop warmth. In other words, Little Serow still knows how to play the hits, and we still can’t get enough of them. Moderate.

