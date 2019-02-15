Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #100 – Timber Pizza Co.

Cost:

Published on
Timber Pizza Co.'s nectarine and bacon pie. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

We love the farm-to-pie approach at Petworth’s snug pizzeria, which brims with neighbors dining elbow to elbow most nights. Argentinean chef Daniela Moreira makes big, bright salads and creative “Neapolitanish” pies—thin but with a supple, sturdy crust—such as the Turu with salami, jalapeño, apples, and spicy jam. (That said, the wood-fired oven turns out an excellent plain cheese.) Our approach: Go half one style, half another (not advertised, but the kitchen is happy to do it), and never miss one of the seasonal empanadas. Inexpensive.

About Timber Pizza Co.

Price

cuisines

Italian, Pizza

Location(s)

809 Upshur St NW
Washington, DC 20011

Awards

100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2019
Cheap Eats 2018