100 Very Best Restaurants: #100 – Timber Pizza Co.
Timber Pizza Co.'s nectarine and bacon pie. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
We love the farm-to-pie approach at Petworth’s snug pizzeria, which brims with neighbors dining elbow to elbow most nights. Argentinean chef Daniela Moreira makes big, bright salads and creative “Neapolitanish” pies—thin but with a supple, sturdy crust—such as the Turu with salami, jalapeño, apples, and spicy jam. (That said, the wood-fired oven turns out an excellent plain cheese.) Our approach: Go half one style, half another (not advertised, but the kitchen is happy to do it), and never miss one of the seasonal empanadas. Inexpensive.
