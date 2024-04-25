Petworth Porchfest Showcases Over 250 Bands This Weekend

The fourth annual Petworth Porchfest—where over 250 bands will perform across a nearly two-mile stretch of the neighborhood—is happening Saturday, April 27th from 2 to 8 PM. It’s the Northwest DC neighborhood’s biggest Porchfest yet.

Inspired by other porch festivals in the region (like the one in Adams Morgan), Petworth residents started organizing their own fest in 2021. The goal, besides bringing the neighborhood together outdoors, was to support local artists recovering from the pandemic.

From 2 to 6 PM, local bands will play on the porches and lawns of over 100 houses. The range of genres is expansive, including rap, jazz, punk, Americana, deep house, and retro pop.

From 5 to 8 PM, check out the Porchfest’s main stage at the Petworth Recreation Center (801 Taylor St., NW), where three acts will take the stage: the garage rockers Gerf, the Latin-reggae-fusion band Bongo District, and the Chill Band featuring Riz Tha Great & Karpae, who will close out the night with a mix of soul, funk, and hip-hop.

You can find the packed schedule and a map of the venues here. If it rains, the event will shift to Sunday, April 28.