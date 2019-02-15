Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #14 – Del Mar

Written by , , and | Published on
Tiger nautilus shell in a bed of sand for gin-and-tonics at Del Mar. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

There are plenty of shiny new restaurants in Southwest DC’s Wharf development, but Fabio and Maria Trabocchi’s Spanish hot spot is the most glittering of them all (with prices to match). Even the simplest offerings in the yacht-chic dining room come with fanfare: Sangría is adorned with flowers and frozen fruit cubes, while rare Ibérico ham is fanned around a candle-warmed “volcano” plate to coax out the flavor of the fat. The showstopper, though, is the seafood paella, plated tableside, with every grain of rice as expertly cooked and seasoned as each morsel of lobster, squid, and shrimp. Very expensive.

About Del Mar

cuisines

Spanish

Location(s)

791 Wharf St SW
Washington, DC 20024

Awards

100 Very Best 2018
100 Very Best 2019