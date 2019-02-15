Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #18 – Blue Duck Tavern

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on
Blue Duck Tavern's fried chicken biscuit. Photograph courtesy of Blue Duck Tavern

Last summer, chef Adam Howard left his perch at Mike Isabella Concepts and landed at this Shaker-chic dining room at the Park Hyatt. Consider the kitchen—which at our previous check-in felt tired—reinvigorated. At lunch, Howard slings lobster rolls and the city’s best Reuben. Later on, look for smart riffs on Southern classics. Braised greens go unexpectedly well with white soy, while a sorghum-brined pork chop is as tender as you’d hope for. On the seafood front, we haven’t found sweeter scallops this year than the ones Howard herb-roasts and serves with burnt-eggplant purée. Very expensive.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Blue Duck Tavern

Price

cuisines

American, Breakfast, Modern

Location(s)

1201 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Awards

100 Very Best 2014
100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2019