100 Very Best Restaurants: #18 – Blue Duck Tavern

Last summer, chef Adam Howard left his perch at Mike Isabella Concepts and landed at this Shaker-chic dining room at the Park Hyatt. Consider the kitchen—which at our previous check-in felt tired—reinvigorated. At lunch, Howard slings lobster rolls and the city’s best Reuben. Later on, look for smart riffs on Southern classics. Braised greens go unexpectedly well with white soy, while a sorghum-brined pork chop is as tender as you’d hope for. On the seafood front, we haven’t found sweeter scallops this year than the ones Howard herb-roasts and serves with burnt-eggplant purée. Very expensive.

Join the conversation!