100 Very Best Restaurants: #19 – Sushi Taro

Washington has seen a boom in Japanese restaurants. Even so, we can’t stay away from Nobu Yamazaki’s 32-year-old institution. The serene space is versatile. Join the line for happy hour, when sushi is half price. Or snag an omakase reservation—there are only six a night—where guests are rewarded with a personal chef. Cedar boxes filled with cuts of rare and seasonal fish are presented, and you can choose however many you want for sashimi or nigiri. Our current favorite way to dine here involves a booth and the à la carte menu—delicacies include grilled ginkgo nuts, house-made udon, and one of the most decadent sashimi platters in town. Expensive to very expensive.

