100 Very Best Restaurants: #31 – Kaliwa

Splitting a menu among three cuisines—Filipino, Korean, and Thai—seems like a recipe for middling versions of each. But former Restaurant Eve owner Cathal Armstrong has created a triple threat. Red curry with blue crab is a bowl-scraping homage to Thailand, while a gochujang-marinated beef tartare solidly reps Korea. Our favorite part of the menu is the Filipino section, where the Irish chef shows off lessons from his Philippines-born wife and her family. Our go-tos: lumpia—crackling spring rolls—and pork belly glazed in house-made banana ketchup. Expensive.

Join the conversation!