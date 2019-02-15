100 Very Best Restaurants: #39 – Unconventional Diner
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
When David DeShaies traveled for culinary events with his mentor, the late French chef Michel Richard, the two always wound down the night at a diner. That’s what inspired this restaurant of DeShaies’s own in Shaw. Still, it’s a diner in name—and breakfast-through-dinner hours–only. Many dishes have cheffy upgrades: Chicken pot pie is transformed into creamy poppers, meatloaf is draped in umami-rich morel gravy, and mac and cheese is laced with espelette peppers. Others—such as the double cheeseburger, bagel and lox, and A+ chicken Parmesan—are straightforward but no less tasty. Moderate.
