100 Very Best Restaurants: #4 – Sushi Nakazawa

Some will be wary—this spinoff of a Manhattan omakase restaurant is attached to the Trump hotel, and its New York–based owner didn’t make any friends when he dissed DC’s food scene a few years ago. But here’s the thing: Nakazawa operates on such a high plane that it’s easy to forget everything beneath it. Go for counter seats over a table in the dining room. There, you can watch Masaaki Ucho symphonize a 20-piece procession of Edomae-style nigiri, all fashioned from wild fish on impeccably seasoned rice. Each morsel is conceived with different accessories, whether hay-smoked sockeye salmon or a trio of tuna, presented from leanest to most unctuous. You’ll dine to the tune of silky jazz in the stark space, where servers deliver valet-like service. There’s nothing else in Washington—and, many argue, New York—of its caliber. Very expensive.

