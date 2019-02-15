100 Very Best Restaurants: #43 – Etto
Etto mills their own flour in the restaurant for stellar pies. Photo by Scott Suchman.
It’s the hyper-attention to detail that elevates this sun-drenched Logan Circle pizzeria. Order rosé vermouth and you’ll get not only a glass of the stuff—which was deliciously conceived by the restaurant’s original owner and bar manager—but a big siphon bottle of soda water so you can top it off as you sip. Order the luscious oil-cured tuna belly, and a bottle of house-made vinegar arrives, too. The thin, nicely blistered pizzas? They’re made with house-milled flour. Get them arrayed with clams and chilies or soppresattaand onions, and be sure to graze heavily on Italian cheeses, anchovies, and the daily-changing salads and vegetable dishes. Moderate.
