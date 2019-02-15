100 Very Best Restaurants: #44 – Iron Gate

Between the wisteria-canopied patio and the intimate firelit dining room, Iron Gate is easily one of DC’s most romantic restaurants. (You can also indulge in some serious self-care in the lofty carriageway bar.) Chef Anthony Chittum’s Greek cooking—and a substantial Mediterranean wine list—only adds to the warm-and-fuzzy feelings. A wood-burning hearth and rotisserie bring flame-kissed flavor to the mezze roster and family-style tasting menu. Chittum also specializes in shareable platters for two or more, such as a mixed grill of steak, ground-lamb patties, and roasted quail alongside pita, crispy potatoes, and pesto. Expensive.

