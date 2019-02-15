100 Very Best Restaurants: #45 – Convivial
Convivial’s footlong quiche with leeks, onions, and Gruyère.
At a time when every hot spot requires good hearing and a better back, Convivial is the rare restaurant that values soundproofing and comfortable chairs. All the better to enjoy the playful French-American cooking from dual-passport chef Cedric Maupillier. An artful beef tartare dotted with cornichons and crumbled egg yolk alongside crispy potato conveys Maupillier’s knack for textures and eye-catching presentations. Meanwhile, a lovely bouillabaisse and a refined oxtail pot-au-feu show off skills honed under the late Michel Richard. It’s also worth lingering for some Key-lime pie or sticky toffee pudding. Moderate.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.