Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #45 – Convivial

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on
Convivial’s footlong quiche with leeks, onions, and Gruyère.

At a time when every hot spot requires good hearing and a better back, Convivial is the rare restaurant that values soundproofing and comfortable chairs. All the better to enjoy the playful French-American cooking from dual-passport chef Cedric Maupillier. An artful beef tartare dotted with cornichons and crumbled egg yolk alongside crispy potato conveys Maupillier’s knack for textures and eye-catching presentations. Meanwhile, a lovely bouillabaisse and a refined oxtail pot-au-feu show off skills honed under the late Michel Richard. It’s also worth lingering for some Key-lime pie or sticky toffee pudding. Moderate.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Convivial

Price

cuisines

American, French

Location(s)

801 O St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Awards

100 Very Best 2016
100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2018
100 Very Best 2019