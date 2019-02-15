100 Very Best Restaurants: #46 – Maketto

The future of dining probably looks something like this hybrid cafe/men’s-streetwear shop/Southeast Asian restaurant—retail-and-restaurant combos are popping up everywhere right now. Mostly, we’re here for Erik Bruner-Yang’s take on Taiwanese and Cambodian cuisines. An order of pork or leek-and-mushroom bao is a no-brainer, and spicy lamb noodles are an obvious temptation. That said, we can never say no to the fried chicken. Big enough for two or more, the extra-crispy breasts are livened with Szechuan peppercorns, pickled cabbage, and a heavy drizzle of sweet caramelized fish sauce that soaks into hunks of baguette. Moderate.

Join the conversation!