100 Very Best Restaurants: #57 – A Rake’s Progress

Settle into that soft hide chair—you’re about to take a deep (often delicious) dive into Mid-Atlantic cooking. Woodberry Kitchen restaurateur Spike Gjerde walks the walk when it comes to regional ingredients. He swaps citrus for local verjus at the handsome cocktail bar and culls Maryland wood for firepower. Our ideal meal in the luminous Line hotel dining room—under the dome of a former church—starts with Tidewater hams and biscuits, dabbles in shares such as lobster toast or crispy farro-and-mushroom salad, and peaks with a smoky “trout on a log” that will leave your clothes smelling like a campfire. Don’t miss Amanda Cook’s homey pies and sundaes. Very expensive.

