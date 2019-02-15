100 Very Best Restaurants: #58 – Ananda

There’s no sign at this Indian restaurant, but you can’t miss the place: Just look for the terra-cotta-hued castle. Inside, the opulent dining rooms feel less Medieval Times, more Restoration Hardware, and the Indian cooking is sumptuous. Plates marry nouvelle cuisine presentations with potent spices. The terrific dharamshala duck is redolent of cardamom, while a cylinder of cool lump crab and avocado is paired with Old Bay–scented lentils. Go heavy on tandoori meats, whether almond-crusted lamb chops or lime-spritzed shrimp adrak. Moderate.

