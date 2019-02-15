100 Very Best Restaurants: #60 – Flamant

There are so many Insta-worthy moments here: the crackling outdoor fire pit that’s perfect for cocktails or dessert, the Scandinavian-cool dining rooms—all white walls and fuzzy accents—and the Flemish-inspired food that’s at once rustic and modern. Frederick De Pue’s kitchen embraces creativity but not at the expense of flavor. Pale-green leek velouté is cleverly amped up with butter-poached prawns and chervil. Cigar-shaped crab rolls are all the better with an Old Bay dip spiked with gin. And romesco sauce kicks up a beautifully grilled dorade. Expensive.

