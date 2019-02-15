Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #63 – Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan

Written by , , and | Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Find DC’s best ramen at this trio of soup joints overseen by chef Katsuya Fukushima. Daikaya draws the biggest crowds for its long-simmered broth and springy Sapporo noodles, and it’s also our favorite for its up-stairs izakaya serving highballs and Japanese drinking snacks. Bantam King centers on all things chicken, whether poultry-centric soups (we’re addicted to the spicy miso) or Nashville-style fried birds with Chinese spice. Haikan, meanwhile, layers its ramen stock with chicken, beef, and pork and offers other quirky bites such as Old Bay crab rangoon and ikura-topped “deviled eggs.” Inexpensive to moderate.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan

cuisines

Japanese

Location(s)

501 G St NW
Washington, DC 20001
705 6th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
805 V St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Awards

100 Very Best 2019