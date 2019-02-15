100 Very Best Restaurants: #63 – Bantam King/Daikaya/Haikan
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Find DC’s best ramen at this trio of soup joints overseen by chef Katsuya Fukushima. Daikaya draws the biggest crowds for its long-simmered broth and springy Sapporo noodles, and it’s also our favorite for its up-stairs izakaya serving highballs and Japanese drinking snacks. Bantam King centers on all things chicken, whether poultry-centric soups (we’re addicted to the spicy miso) or Nashville-style fried birds with Chinese spice. Haikan, meanwhile, layers its ramen stock with chicken, beef, and pork and offers other quirky bites such as Old Bay crab rangoon and ikura-topped “deviled eggs.” Inexpensive to moderate.
