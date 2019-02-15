100 Very Best Restaurants: #65 – El Sapo Cuban Social Club

The party at this boisterous Cuban restaurant starts at the host stand, which doubles as a stage for live music almost every night. (We spotted chef/owner Raynold Mendizabal, who also runs Urban Butcher, helping out on the maracas.) The show continues at the table, where tropical cocktails, juicy beef empanadas, and tuna-and-jícama ceviche with ponzu sauce warm up for headliner platters such as vaca frita—crispy beef with caramelized onions, lemon slices, and jalapeños—that’s shredded tableside. Also a hit: coconut ice cream sinking into a warm chocolate-coffee soufflé. Moderate.
