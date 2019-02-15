100 Very Best Restaurants: #68 – Rice Paper

Foodies look askance at 19-page menus—can a place really do everything well? If you’re Rice Paper, the answer is “pretty much.” The Vietnamese mainstay in Eden Center ticks off the classics with aplomb, whether you crave crunchy rolls, heady noodle soups, enormous stuffed crepes, or vermicelli bún with marinated meats—all served with a garden’s worth of herbs. Adventurous eaters can get their kicks, too—snail sausage, anyone?—and the vegetarian options are above average (we devoured crispy lemongrass tofu). Or follow the crowd and order huge tabletop hot pots, best paired with a beaten-egg soda or crisp Sauvignon Blanc. Inexpensive.

