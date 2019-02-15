100 Very Best Restaurants: #68 – Rice Paper
The dining room at Rice Paper. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Foodies look askance at 19-page menus—can a place really do everything well? If you’re Rice Paper, the answer is “pretty much.” The Vietnamese mainstay in Eden Center ticks off the classics with aplomb, whether you crave crunchy rolls, heady noodle soups, enormous stuffed crepes, or vermicelli bún with marinated meats—all served with a garden’s worth of herbs. Adventurous eaters can get their kicks, too—snail sausage, anyone?—and the vegetarian options are above average (we devoured crispy lemongrass tofu). Or follow the crowd and order huge tabletop hot pots, best paired with a beaten-egg soda or crisp Sauvignon Blanc. Inexpensive.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.