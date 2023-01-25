Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #19 – Elephant Jumps

Written by | Published on
Photograph by Songtham Pinyolaksana.

About Elephant Jumps

cuisines
Thai
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

Before you open this strip-mall dining room’s menu, consult the chalkboard on the wall. That’s where you’ll find chef Songtham Pinyolaksana’s can’t-miss Thai specialties. The banana-blossom salad—loaded with shrimp, chicken, and fried shallots in a spicy lime/coconut-milk sauce—always gets top billing, for good reason. Newer highlights have included a crackly-skinned-duck “cow soy” egg-­noodle curry and crispy pork-belly sautéed with scallions and loads of fried basil. Inexpensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day