100 Very Best Restaurants: #75 – Kith and Kin

It might look like a bland hotel dining room, but Kwame Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean spot is one of the most happening destinations at the Wharf. Onwuachi is only 29, but his restaurant has matured and honed its vision immensely since it opened just over a year ago. There’s now sweet king crab folded into a curry as tongue-lashing as it is lush, a wonderfully tender jerk chicken, and seared grouper with Senegalese-style yassa cream. Still, it’s tough to resist original favorites such as goat curry with folds of warm roti, buttery shrimp showered in spices, and a fried-chicken sandwich flecked with Ethiopian berbere. Expensive.

