100 Very Best Restaurants: #76 – Call Your Mother

Are we seriously telling you to make a special trip for a pizza bagel? Yes. Yes, we are. The version at this nouveau Jewish deli puts the microwaved stuff to shame, thanks to its sweet and chewy wood-fired bagel and bright red sauce, fresh mozzarella, and nickel-size pepperoni. (The owners are also behind Timber Pizza.) In fact, those bagels make a terrific base for pretty much anything, whether a breakfast sandwich stuffed with bacon, apple cream cheese, and potato chips or a simple slathering of candied-salmon cream cheese. Riffs such as pastrami fried rice and a turkey cheesesteak are worthy, too. Venture here on weekends at your own risk: The line stretches far out the door. Inexpensive.

About Call Your Mother

cuisines

Deli/Quick Bites

Location(s)

3301 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010

Awards

100 Very Best 2019