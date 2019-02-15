100 Very Best Restaurants: #76 – Call Your Mother

Are we seriously telling you to make a special trip for a pizza bagel? Yes. Yes, we are. The version at this nouveau Jewish deli puts the microwaved stuff to shame, thanks to its sweet and chewy wood-fired bagel and bright red sauce, fresh mozzarella, and nickel-size pepperoni. (The owners are also behind Timber Pizza.) In fact, those bagels make a terrific base for pretty much anything, whether a breakfast sandwich stuffed with bacon, apple cream cheese, and potato chips or a simple slathering of candied-salmon cream cheese. Riffs such as pastrami fried rice and a turkey cheesesteak are worthy, too. Venture here on weekends at your own risk: The line stretches far out the door. Inexpensive.

