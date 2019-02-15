100 Very Best Restaurants: #77 – Tiger Fork
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
A color-saturated Shaw dining room is the backdrop for a young crowd that tends to dine late. They come for whimsical cocktails (some spiked with medicinal Chinese herbs), Hong Kong–style street food, and a party-that-never-stops vibe. Cheung fun, springy rice-noodle rolls filled with shrimp and flowering chives, are pop-in-the-mouth addictive. Fried rice poses a dilemma: Salted fish and prawns or chicken and Chinese sausage? Make it easy and order both. Round out the meal with a platter of barbecue meats—crisped pork belly, glossy soy-sauce chicken, and savory roast pork. Moderate.
