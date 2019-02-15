100 Very Best Restaurants: #79 – Preserve

Pickled and preserved morsels are the thing at this spot where the menu happily veers around the globe. Think rich chicken-liver mousse with black-pepper jam, smoky grilled oysters laced with bacon fat and sprinkled with leek powder, catfish tempura cut with malt-vinegar-infused aïoli, and braised beef with kimchee fried rice and pickled daikon. Among the cocktails, the one simply called “Rum,” with a hit of muddled orange and cherry, is the most winning. Moderate.

