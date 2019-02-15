Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #79 – Preserve

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on
Preserve's carrots with cumin yogurt. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Pickled and preserved morsels are the thing at this spot where the menu happily veers around the globe. Think rich chicken-liver mousse with black-pepper jam, smoky grilled oysters laced with bacon fat and sprinkled with leek powder, catfish tempura cut with malt-vinegar-infused aïoli, and braised beef with kimchee fried rice and pickled daikon. Among the cocktails, the one simply called “Rum,” with a hit of muddled orange and cherry, is the most winning. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Cynthia Hacinli

About Preserve

Price

cuisines

American

Location(s)

164 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707

Awards

100 Very Best 2016
100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2018
100 Very Best 2019