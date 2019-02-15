100 Very Best Restaurants: #79 – Preserve
Preserve's carrots with cumin yogurt. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Pickled and preserved morsels are the thing at this spot where the menu happily veers around the globe. Think rich chicken-liver mousse with black-pepper jam, smoky grilled oysters laced with bacon fat and sprinkled with leek powder, catfish tempura cut with malt-vinegar-infused aïoli, and braised beef with kimchee fried rice and pickled daikon. Among the cocktails, the one simply called “Rum,” with a hit of muddled orange and cherry, is the most winning. Moderate.
