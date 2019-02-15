Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #84 – Lucky Buns

Written by , , and | Published on

“Best burger in DC” is a contentious title, but let’s agree for now: Alex McCoy’s Adams Morgan patty place reigns supreme. There are a few cheffy touches—locally baked sesame-brioche buns, Creekstone Farm beef griddled with tallow for diner-style crunch—but that’s where fussiness ends. The mood is chill, the tallboys are cold, the music (and patrons) are loud. It’s all best soaked up with curry chips and a burger dripping with chili-aïoli and melty Gouda (or, if you prefer, bang-up fried-chicken sandwiches). McCoy is a local talent with love for Britain as well as Southeast Asia—you’ll find influences from both places on the menu and in the regular late-night pop-ups. Inexpensive.

About Lucky Buns

cuisines

American, Burgers

Location(s)

2000 18th St., NW 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20006

Awards

100 Very Best 2019
Cheap Eats 2018