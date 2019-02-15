100 Very Best Restaurants: #85 – Compass Rose
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
While new sister Maydan is garnering national accolades, don’t forget about restaurateur Rose Previte’s charismatic first spot. Globetrotting street eats matched with Bedouin-chic decor impart a sense of adventure, whether you’re trying a Zanzibari ginger-coconut-spinach stew with fresh flatbread or reminiscing about late NYC nights over a lamb-and-rice platter doused in white sauce. The wanderlust continues at the bar, where barkeeps pour sparkling Bolivian wine-and-brandy cocktails. And yes, that famed Georgian khachapuri (cheese bread) is still a must. Moderate.
